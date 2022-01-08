Big Snake Killed By Soldiers In Sambisa Forest (Photo)

We got this killed this morning in Sambisa… It was a stressful hunt though. This snake prey on our livestock in same environ. Thank God we nailed it. Sorry we didn’t show face, we are only following social media policy, lolz.
We got this killed this morning in Sambisa… It was a stressful hunt though. This snake prey on our livestock in same environ. Thank God we nailed it. Sorry we didn’t show face, we are only following social media policy, lolz.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.