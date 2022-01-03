Billionaire Folorunso Alakija Meets With TD Jakes At House On The Rock (Photos)

Nigerian billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist Alakija on Monday shared photos of her meeting with Bishop TD Jakes at House on the Rock Church, Igbere TV reports.

She said in an Instagram post that it was an honour to worship God with Jakes and the church’s senior pastor, Paul Adefarasin.

“When I received an invitation from my kingdom brother and dear friend Bishop TD Jakes, to a special celebration Sunday service, themed ‘The Real Colours of Christmas’ at @houseontherockchurch in Lagos, I could not afford to miss it.

“It was an honour to be present to experience another dimension of the life-giving word of God under the ministration of @bishopjakes and @pauladefarasin,” she said.

Alakija runs a church known as Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International.

The church began in 2004 in her home as an offshoot of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos, Nigeria and has grown into an interdenominational ministry.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYREdGGM9oU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...