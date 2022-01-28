Biodun Oyebanji Wins Ekiti APC Governorship Primary

A former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.

Mr Oyebanji emerged victorious with 101,703 votes, defeating seven other contestants.

Breakdown of the votes shows that Bamidele Faparusi polled a total of 376 votes, Ojo Kayode had 767 votes, Opeyemi Bamidele, a serving Senator had 760 votes, Dayo Adeyeye, a former lawmaker polled 691 votes, Femi Bamisile polled 400 votes,.

Others are Toyin Afolabi who polled 47 votes and Demola Popoola who scored 239 votes.

