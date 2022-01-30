Bishop Burnt Alive, His Son Beheaded As Cross River Communities Renew War

A bishop whose name is yet to be ascertained has been burnt alive, and his son beheaded in a renewed communal war between the people of Abanwan and Urugbam in Erei clan, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that the Bishop was ambushed alongside his son on a motorbike on their way from Abanwan community to nearby Afikpo in Ebonyi State.

Sources told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that no fewer than six houses and their occupants were set ablaze as the attackers mobilized and invaded Abanwan community.

The Erei communities have over the years, been at loggerheads over a piece of land that was established by defunct Eastern Region before the the Nigerian Civil War as Oil Palm Plantation Settlement.

The settlement was handed over to the Cross River State government shortly after the Nigerian civil war of 1967-1970 given that the location was in the state. However, the Erei community where the oil palm plantation was located has 10 villages.

Meanwhile, troops from the 13 Brigade of Nigerian Army have moved into Abanwan and Urugbam communities to restore order.

The information officer at 13 Brigade Nigerian Army Calabar, Captain Aluko, confirmed that they have moved men and materials into the communities yesterday.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/01/renewed-communal-war-bishop-others.html?m=1

