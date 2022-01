Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Hon. Bisi Kolawole, a former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state has emerged the winner of the governorship primary of the party.

Kolawole defeated a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, the immediate past Deputy Governor, Wale Aribisala and others to emerge winner.

https://independent.ng/breaking-bisi-kolawole-wins-ekiti-pdp-governorship-primary/

