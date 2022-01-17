Black Soot: Checkout Elelenwo, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos)

Business took me to Portharcourt and it isn’t a joke at all. Take a look at the few photos I took few minutes ago at Elelenwo Portharcourt this morning.

People put on your nose mask, this is serious issue in Rivers State.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...