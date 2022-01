This is something I cleaned on 31st December morning, sparkling clean. Look at it now. If not that I’ve been around, I would have thought maybe the appliance got burnt. And guess what? I never leave my window open without my net closed.

This is the air we literally breathe-in everyday!

I don’t even want to snap my feet. I’m very light skinned but under my leg looks like I’m from Kenya

Please mods move this to FP let people see what we’re going through.

