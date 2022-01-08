Bobrisky Apologizes To Benin People For Asking Oba Of Benin To Come & Marry Him

Bobrisky tenders an apology after Benin people slammed him for asking the revered Oba of Benin to come and marry him

Bob who is in Benin City for an event organised by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor arrived yesterday and as he was being driven in a convoy, he made a video where he was showing his excitement for being in the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself for being a “pretty woman” and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

Some Edo people did not find it funny and they threatened they were going to attack him if they see him.

He was forced to make another video apologising for his comment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYdPvGKNu1j/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4koVYzitrQ

