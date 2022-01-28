Bobrisky Postpones Housewarming After Lady Copied His Aso-Ebi Style For The Event

Bobrisky Indefinitely Postpones N800m Mansion’s Housewarming, Claims A Lady Copied His Aso-Ebi Style For The Event (Video)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has postponed his much-anticipated housewarming, IGBERETV reports.

Bobrisky who had initially taken to social media to brag that only billionaires would be invited to the housewarming of his N800 million mansion, has now revealed that the party has been postponed until further notice.

According to him, he was left with no choice after a lady who follows him on Snapchat copied his aso-ebi design for the event.

Bobrisky explained that he needed to order a new aso-ebi design and that the party would be postponed until the new designs arrive Nigeria.

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euRlcI8KhZc

