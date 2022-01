Bobrisky shows off the sumptuous meal he cooked for his lover (video)

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has showed off the rich food he prepared for his lover.

He shared the video on his Instagram page writing;

“When you are cooking for the man that is f**king you. That special man in your life paying all your bills”.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ntdl12V7-_E

