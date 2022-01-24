Body Language Of Super Eagles Players When Buhari Addressed Them (Pix, Video)

Who was watching the body language of the Super Eagles players when Major General Buhari addressed them.

Ahmed Musa at the 1:40 minute mark and William Paul Troost-Ekong captured the mood of the Super Eagles squad feelings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4NNour_Syo

