Body Of Olubadan Saliu Adetunji Arrives Palace, To Be Buried Today (Video, Photo)

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, were taken to Popoyemoja Palace, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.

His corpse was welcomed by a large crowd among whom were sympathisers who broke down in tears as the late monarch’s remains were offloaded from an ambulance.

The departed monarch’s body was wrapped in light blue cloth when he was taken inside his palace by some aides.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land passed away on Sunday morning.

He was 93 years old.

His death was confirmed by palace sources.

The Olubadan died 22 days after the death of another prominent monarch in Oyo State – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Adetunji, who was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016, was born on August 26, 1928 to the family of Raji Olayiwola and Suwebat Amope Adetunji in the Alusekere compound, Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

Adetunji was crowned Olubadan after the demise of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade.

He was the first of 17 children of his parents.

He grew up learning vocational jobs until he took up fashion designing as a means of living after moving into Lagos.

While working as a fashion designer, Adetunji delved into musical record marketing until 1960 when he founded his first of three record label imprints called Baba Laje Records which housed notable fuji music acts, including Dauda Epo-Akara and Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land.



In a statement on Sunday, Personal Assistant to the Olubadan, Adeola Oloko stated that the late monarch will be buried according to Islamic rites today.

The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

Oba Adetunji, 93 passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be buried at 4.00 pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.



