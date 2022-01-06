Boko Haram Attacks Army Base In Borno, Kills 10 Soldiers, Captures Vehicles – ISWAP

Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Army Base In Borno, Says 10 Soldiers Killed, Military Vehicles Captured

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, has claimed that its fighters killed 10 Nigerian soldiers in Borno State.

According to ISWAP in a post on Wednesday, the soldiers were killed when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a military post in Marte, located near the shores of Lake Chad, Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents had on Tuesday engaged the Nigerian troops at the military post in the community in a gun battle.

The terror group added that it razed down the facility, while armoured tank and military operational vehicles were captured.

ISWAP in the post said 10 people were killed including soldiers and children during the attack.

The terror group added that it razed down many military operational vehicles.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.



