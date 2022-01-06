Boko Haram: Military Inflicts Heavy Casualty On ISWAP Elements In Gwoza

Reports reaching DAILY POST in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, indicate that the Nigerian military have battled ISWAP elements in Gwoza town for nearly four hours.

The battle resulted to heavy casualties on the side of the suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, a faction of Boko Haram.

The report said the attack by ISWAP elements was coming less than 24 hours after 121 of the terrorists surrendered to the Nigerian troops in Gwoza, one of the 27 local government areas in Borno State and a former Boko Haram Caliphate.

A military source revealed last night that they (military) are currently engaging the terrorists in a gun battle.

He said the surrendered members, who were believed to be from Jama’atul Ahlil Sunnah Lid’dawati wal Jihad faction, a Boko Haram faction, have since been transferred to the Operation Safe Corridor camp in Maiduguri.

According to him, the attack by the ISWAP fighters may have been in protest of the massive surrender by the Boko Haram elements amongst them.

It could be recalled that the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa had revealed that so far over 20,000 Boko Haram members have surrendered to troops in Borno state.

The numbers have rattled the ranks of the fighters within ISWAP and thereby informed their uncoordination and suicide appearances.

DAILY POST reports that the massive surrender of the Boko Haram elements started after the killing of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the JAS group in May, 2021, by the ISWAP faction at a battle in Sambisa Forest.

In 2014, Boko Haram declared its caliphate in Gwoza town after overrunning a weak security at that time, killing several and displacing thousands of people.

Boko Haram fighters eliminated in Gwoza mountain battle

But Gwoza was liberated and so many Boko Haram fighters killed by the Nigerian Army in 2015, under Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the then Chief of Army Staff.

Since then, there has been a gradual return of peace in Gwoza, as internally displaced persons, IDPs, are also being resettled.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Boko-Haram-Military-inflicts-heavy-casualty-on-ISWAP-elements-in-Gwoza

