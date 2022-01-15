Bola Tinubu Lands In Ogbomoso, Oyo (Photos)

Presidential hopeful and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has arrived Ogbomoso.

Apart from others, he was accompanied by AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, governor of Kwara State.

OYOINSIGHT.COM learnt that his private chopper landed in the ancient town around noon.

This newspaper understands that the former Lagos governor is also in town to condole families and people of Ogbomoso over the demise of Oba Jimob Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland and Adebayo Alao-Akala, former governor of Oyo State.

On Tinubu’s entourage are notable politicians and those who have gone to receive him. They included Akin Oke, Ayo Adeseun, Akeem Adeyemi who is representing Oyo federal constituency and others.

OYOINSIGHT.COM had reported Saturday morning that Tinubu would also be visiting the palace of Oba Saliu Adetunji, late Olubadan of Ibadanland who died on January 2nd, 2022.

While Oba Oyewumi and Oba Adetunji died on December 12, 2021 and January 2, 2022 respectively, Alao-Akala died on January 12, 2022.

Oba Oyewumi was aged 95, Olubadan 93 and Alao-Akala 71.



