Bola Tinubu Promises Free WAEC For Every Nigerian Child If Elected

APC Presidential Aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised all Nigerian Pupils or Candidates for the yearly West African Secondary School Certificate Examination a free Registration and Examination fee by his Government if elected as the President.

The frontline Politician and APC leader said this in a trending video, while having a meeting with some groups of APC women on a visit.

￼

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvF7vr69GM8

In the trending video shared online and posted by the many news platforms like LegitNG & Cable news, Tinubu promised that his Government will fight poverty and enhance growth as that has been the watchword of his party and ofcourse the meaning of the symbol on his Cap. He talked more about other things in the video.

Can he become the next President after Buhari? Can he fulfil these promises and more? It’s up to the Electorates.

Source: https://www.legit.ng/education/1452356-2023-if-elected-president-wassce-fees-paid-nigerian-child-tinubu/

