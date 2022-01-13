Bola Tinubu’s Statement On The Lifting Of The Twitter Ban

Bola Ahmed Tinubu @AsiwajuTinubu

1. Social media – indeed all media – including Twitter, are a means for us to all communicate, report, share and engage with stories and each other; to enable economic and social empowerment for Nigerians. But they can be & sometime are misused.

2. I commend the FG for recognising these aspects and most importantly, concluding negotiations for the safe return of access to Twitter to the millions of Nigerians who use it, daily. Welcome back one and all! -Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Office #BAT2023

@ekometa



https://mobile.twitter.com/AsiwajuTinubu/status/1481623030107365377

