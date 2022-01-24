Borno: Thugs Beat Lady, Destroy Her Restaurant For Criticizing Reps Member (Video)

For criticising Engr Satomi Ahmad she was attacked and threatend to be killed.

“Kai Fadila, Zankasheki a Garin” Satomi Zaki Zaga Don Uwarki,”this was the word of one of the attackers as they brutalised the poor girl.

Her crime was that she posted of photo of her member on Facebook with a sign which signifies she was displeased by his style of representation.

She had earlier came under criticism with some of the supporters of Satomi posting her photo and making fun of her.

But things took an ugly turn when some things stormed her restaurant to attack her. Morethan three person were seeing beating her up as one of them was recording the attack.

“One of them was heard saying Fadila, I will kill you. So you have the guts to insult Satomi. They chased her in different direction as she scampered for safety.

Engr Babagana Umara Zulum has banned activities of thuggery also known as ECOMOG in the state and directed the security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone thug in the state. The Governor equally threatened to frown at any politician who habours such persons.

Although, I have put a call to the distinguished member who said that he has been recieving phone calls over the incidents. He disassociated himself from the attackers, saying he was not even on Facebook.

But no matter what happened, this is unacceptable to say the least.

I want to believe that the concerned authorities will do everything possible to unraveled and arrest the culprit who mated this act against an innocent citizens.



Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10220668137717572&id=1359625876

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bvZ6B3q7G8

