Bovi’s Wife Had Ectopic Pregnancy (Video)

Kris Asimonye, the wife of comedian Bovi, has revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy, Igbere TV reports.

Kris disclosed this in a lengthy post shared on Instagram on Monday.

According to her, on January 14, 2021, she woke up with excruciating pain that was beyond labour pains and could not move. After trying to hold the pain and could not, she called her husband who asked her to go to the hospital.

Sharing a video of herself at the hospital, she wrote in parts: “I promised I’d see my son by 10 am and I wasn’t going to disappoint him, so I pushed my pain aside, ordered a taxi & found myself limping to his school. The minute David’s school nurse saw me, she could tell that I wasn’t okay. God used this lady to force me into a car and she specifically asked the driver to take me straight to the hospital.

“Two hours later, I passed out again while waiting to see the doctor and the nurses were not even aware of what was going on. By the time I got back into the GP’s office, she was going to send me home. All the tests done for signs of infections came back negative and the last bit was to do a scan ‘There’s no opening for a scan for you today, they are fully booked, you’ll have to come back tomorrow’. I responded with the little strength I had left; I can’t go home without seeing the doctor. I just fainted again, I had fainted twice today.

In another post, She continued: “She placed a call to the gynecologist and the next thing I heard was; get her a wheelchair and take her to the gynecology & maternity ward. God did it!! Suddenly, they said I could do a scan the same day….. The report; ‘I’m sorry you have an ectopic pregnancy and it’s ruptured in one of your tubes. You are bleeding in your tummy.

You have to go into surgery immediately’.

“In a matter of minutes, they were prepping me for surgery. COVID test, setting up a line, just movements in and out of the room ….I couldn’t process what was going on.

“I needed strength at that point, I couldn’t even pray. I couldn’t call anyone because the last thing I wanted was to panic. So it was just Bovi, and 2 of my friends (Nwando & Kaine) who already knew what was going on. For the first time in my life, I really craved strength. And it was beyond physical strength.

Concluding, Kris stated that she was emotionally and physically drained but help came from her friends, she also thanked God for seeing her through the ordeal.

“I was physically, emotionally & mentally drained. Nwando and her mum had rushed down to the hospital the minute I told her, Bovi was in panic & I.. I just hoped in God. Before I was wheeled into the theatre, all I could say was; ‘I am going to come out alive and stronger’.

“I testify today of God’s faithfulness to me. I am grateful to be alive. I am grateful to be well, and most of all, I am very grateful to have good people, a strong support system around me. This new year, I am alive and well and I’d be back home to my family and this party called life; soon,” she concluded.

Bovi and Kris have three children together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ObfwdSjshw

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZHGnMaAPCQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

