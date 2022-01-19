Brentford Vs Manchester United 0 – 1 – Live

Brentford have won five, drawn nine and lost 10 of their 21 Premier League matches this season to collect 23 points, which has left them in 14th position in the table, 10 points clear of 18th-placed Norwich City on the same number of games.

The Bees won back-to-back games against Aston Villa and Port Vale in the league and FA Cup earlier this month but have lost their last two against Southampton and Liverpool in England’s top flight, conceding seven times in the process and scoring just once.

The Brentford Community Stadium should be bouncing on Wednesday, as Thomas Frank’s side go in search of their seventh Premier League victory of the season, and they have already recorded four wins in front of their own supporters in the league this term, with three of those victories coming in their last four at home.

Brentford have not beaten Man United since 1938, but Wednesday’s contest will be their first clash in the league since 1947, when the two sides played out a goalless draw.

The Bees have shown that they are more than capable of competing at this level, and Frank’s side are only two points behind 10th-placed Leicester City, although the Foxes have only played 18 matches in the Premier League this term.

