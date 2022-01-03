Bride-To-Be Dies In Bauchi Auto Crash One Month To Her Wedding (Photos)

A 300 level student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, identified as Hauwa Abdullahi Shehu, has died in a fatal motor accident one month to her wedding.

The student of the Department of Human Physiology, Faculty of Basic medical sciences, died in the crash which occurred on her way back to school in Gadau on Sunday December 2.

Hauwa, described by friends and course mates as kind, gentle and generous, was set to get married to ASP Abdulmuhyi Bagel, on February 5.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Power, Science and Technology, Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel, who confirmed the sad news, said the groom is her younger brother.

“This afternoon, we received the shocking demise of our beautiful sister-in-law to be ‘Ummi’. Ummi, a fiancee to my brother ASP Abdulmuhyi Bagel, was scheduled to wed on 5th February but Allah did not will so. May Allah forgive her gentle soul and grant her Jannah. Ameen” she wrote.



