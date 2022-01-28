Broke And Confused, I Need Your Advice

Good afternoon all.

I dropped out of school at 200level because I could no longer cope with my responsibilities at home and my studies altogether. Had to defer so I can continue much later in future after I achieve balance. Now I am trying to learn a skill,but for two months now, I have only been able to accumulate just a little more than ten working days at work.

When I don’t go to work, I go in search of menial jobs but everything now seems like a rat race. Time is really flying and I find myself going to work (as an apprentice) on an empty stomach most times.

I can’t even cope or even concentrate with neither skill nor school because of I’m so broke..

I didn’t go anywhere today.. just in bed, hungry and confused.

What do you think I should do?

what’s the way forward?

