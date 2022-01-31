BUA Commissions 3 Million Metric Tonnes Cement Plant In Sokoto (Photos)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nigeria’s Finest Cement Manufacturer, BUA Cement Plc, on Thursday, January 27th 2021, commissioned its new 3 million metric tonnes Sokoto Line 4 Cement Factory.

The event witnessed the presence of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that the company had at the end of 2020 announced the construction of 3 cement plants in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa states.

The Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu took the opening address where he acknowledged the presence of the President and other dignitaries. In his speech, he revealed that the company’s total production capacity now stands at 11 million tonnes.

“In the past 6 years, we have completed 4 plants – two in Obu, Edo State and two in Sokoto (of which this sokoto line 4 is the fourth) with BUA’s total production capacity now standing at 11million tonnes with the completion of this plant,” he said.

The plants when completed are expected to bring BUA’s production capacity to 17 m tonnes per annum.

The Billionaire businessman also expressed commitment to making cement affordable and available to all Nigerians.

“Despite these opportunities, there is no doubt that there is still a huge deficit in supply while demand continues to increase in Nigeria.”

“I would like to restate that BUA Cement remains fully committed in making cement more available, affordable, and accessible using raw materials available locally. This is important for housing and infrastructure development as well as national development and we will keep doing our own part to actualize this goal”.

“We have taken this decision to invest and build these new plants at a total project cost of 1.05 billion dollars, which will be completed by the end of 2022.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who inaugurated the plant, hailed Rabiu’s contributions to Nigeria.

He described the company as the largest private-sector employer of labour in the North-Western part of Nigeria and pledged that his administration would continue to support serious investors to set up businesses that will take advantage of huge reserves of resources in different parts of the country.

“I am pleased that through these investments, BUA Cement has created employment opportunities for our citizens. Today, BUA is the largest employer of labour in the North-West region.

“I always remind Nigerians that every region, indeed every State, in Nigeria sits on huge reserves of resources. For example, in this area, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara can boast of rice production, gold and other precious metals development and of course, heavy industries like cement manufacturing.”

“As a government, we introduced policies and mechanisms to support such investments in a legal, ethical and inclusive manner.”, he said.



