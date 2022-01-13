Buhari Arrives Ogun On A One-Day Working Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Ogun State on a one day working visit where he’s expected to commission projects embarked upon by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

The President who arrived at the 14th Kilometer Ijebu-Ode/Epe Road in Ogun East for the commissioning is also expected to commission two-three other projects before departing the State.

The President was welcomed to Ogun State by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, his counterpart from Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, amongst others.

As we officially welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to our dear State, these are the projects listed for commissioning.

