Buhari Commissions New Vehicles, Gadgets Donated To The Police

#PhotoNews: Official commissioning of operational vehicles and gadgets donated to Nigeria Police Force by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, today, 13th January 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja by His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Hon. Minister of Police Affairs,
Muhammad Maigadi Dingiyadi.

Credit: Nigeria Police Force/Facebook

