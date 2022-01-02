Buhari Decorates Presidential Air Fleet Commander, Abubakar Abdullahi (Photo)

PRESIDENT BUHARI DECORATES PAF COM’DER AVM ABDULLAHI 3A&B. L-R President Muhammadu Buhari decorates Commander, Presidential Air Fleet, AVM Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi with his new rank, his wife Aisha Abdullahi during the decoration of the PAF Commander at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Abubakar Abdullahi with his new rank of AVM in the Nigerian Air Force.

The President was supported by Abdullahi’s spouse, A’isha Abdullahi and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao in decorating the officer with his new insignia and rank, in the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari noted that the improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s Armed Forces remained a key priority to his administration.

He congratulated Abdullahi and his spouse on the attainment of the new rank and urged him not to relent on his performance, on account of which he got the promotion.

Also present to witness the decoration were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as his parents, Abdullahi Yaro, Hafsat Abdullahi and Aisha Beita.

NAN



https://dailynigerian.com/buhari-decorates-presidential/

