Buhari Okays Military Operations Against Killings & Kidnappings In Niger State

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI SETS THE BALL ROLLING FOR A BIG MILITARY OPERATION IN NIGER STATE

President @MBuhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces has set the ball rolling for a major military operation in Niger State which has faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theaters of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country.

In a directive to @DefenceInfoNG a few days ago, the President asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings & kidnappings in the State & to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

The President reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can we defeat the problems finally.

“@NigeriaGov is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” said the President.



Presidency Nigeria

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...