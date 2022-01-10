Buhari Reacts To Latest Zamfara Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari h as vowed to hunt down and eliminate terrorists, including those who committed mass killings in Zamfara State during the week.

B8uahri also stated that the ongoing offensive against criminals will get more intense via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The outraged President said by the mindless massacre in Zamfara killings is an act of desperation by a routed band of criminals currently under heavy military attack assured Nigerians, especially those living in communities that have recently suffered terrorist attacks, that bandits will soon be history.

“The latest attack on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head-on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

