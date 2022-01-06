Buhari Should Support Tinubu As Reward For South West Votes – Saidu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been enjoined to reciprocate the firm support leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bola Tinubu gave him in the South West which largely resulted in his victory in the 2015 presidential election.

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu, recalled that it was the vote from the South West that gave Buhari the needed spread to be declared winner of the election ,adding that it was time for the President to reward the tremendous support of Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

Continuing, he said it was the first time in the political history of the country that the South West will throw its weight behind a northern presidential candidate in block, stressing that it was a major risk Tinubu took to forge that unity between the north and the South.

”The results of the 2015 elections are in the public domain for all to see . The only part of the country that stood with north for Buhari was the West. And it was the first time the North and South West forged a common political unity. “.

”Tinubu made the relationship possible. Buhari should support Tinubu. Good must be rewarded with good. If he fails to support Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election it will paint the picture of an ungrateful north”

“I am advising the Vice President that it was Tinubu that made him politically. He should not allow ambition destroy his relationship with Tinubu. If Tinubu says he doesn’t want to contest it’s a different thing. He should be very careful not to spoil a good relationship between him and Tinubu.“

“The Yorubas deserve the presidency , they supported Buhari. What Tinubu is suffering today is because of the support he gave Buhari. “.

“I speak for the poor people in the north. They want to enjoy the new relationship between the north and the West that Tinubu made possible. Nothing should be done to paint the Hausa man as ungrateful people”.

“I am helping our poor people in the north so that we can build the relationship between the north and the South West. Most of the northern peasants are in Internally displaced persons camps, IDP camps. “

” The north should stand by Tinubu because of the way he mobilized the South West for Buhari.”

Saidu further advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to stay away from the presidential election, adding that he should not allow himself to be deceived into the race to lose at the end of the day.

“The former President should not allow himself to be drafted into the presidential race and at the end of the day he loses. If it is true that he is preparing to cross over to the APC, I advise him to drop the idea. The coast doesn’t appear clear for him now to return as president of the country “

“Anybody telling Jonathan to come and be president is deceiving him. My advise to Jonathan, he should not be deceived.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/buhari-should-support-tinubu-as-reward-for-south-west-votes-saidu/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

