PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC national leader came last to the Presidential Villa on October 31, 2021.

The agenda of the close-door meeting is not yet made public but it may not be unconnected with the activities of the ruling party as regards its convention and the zoning of the political offices, especially the presidency for the 2023 elections.

The APC national leader came alone as he did the last time he visited, unlike the previous visits he normally come with the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The visit came a few days after President Buhari had warned chieftains of the ruling APC that if they didn’t settle the disagreement among them, the party may lose the 2023 elections to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that on Friday last week, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state met with the President and had told journalists after the meeting that the APC governors would meet with the President on Sunday to discuss and pick a date for the party’s convention, but the meeting never held.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/buhari-tinubu-meet-in-aso-rock-4/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

