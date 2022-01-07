Buhari Will Surprise Ndigbo With More Developmental Infrastructure – Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari will surprise Ndigbo with more developmental infrastructure, urging them to support him.

The former Abia governor insisted that President Buhari has good intentions towards the people of the Southeast, noting that several infrastructures going on or completed by the Buhari-led federal government show that the President loves Ndigbo.

Sen. Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial district spoke on Thursday at his country home, Igbere Bende local government area of Abia State when he played host to the loyalists of APC.

He stated that President Buhari has enough time to surprise the people of South-East region with more projects.

He also called on politicians and Nigerians to consider the unity of the country before seeking personal gains.

Kalu, insisted that the security of lives and protection of properties cannot be achieved in the absence of unity amongst the different tribes in the country.

He said, “The unity in family, Community, Local Government, state and the country is more important than whatever we are looking for as individuals, businessmen, and politicians.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2022/01/buhari-will-surprise-ndigbo-says-senate-chief-whip-orji-kalu/

