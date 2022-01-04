Buhari’s Government Running Nigeria Like Adolf Hitler – Chiwetalu Agu (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has linked the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari to that of Adolf Hitler.

The actor said he has lost hope in Nigeria because its leaders have failed and are heartless.

In an exclusive interview with IDOMA TV, the actor known for funny cliches recalls what he went through in the hands of security operatives last year when he was accused of soliciting support for outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

His words, “This government, I’m sorry to say, is inclining to the kind of regime (Adolf) Hitler ran when he was in charge of Germany.”

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVwQrplKgrg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...