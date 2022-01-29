Buhari’s Mimicker, MC Tagwaye Hails Billionaire Jack-Rich As He Marks Birthday (Pics)

A popular comedian and philanthropist, Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye remembered for mimicking President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated billionaire oil magnate, Tein Jack-Rich as he marks birthday 28th January.

MC Tagwaye took to his Instagram page to extol Jack-Rich the President and Founder of BelemaOil Producing, describing him as a man with good heart.

Pouring more encomiums on the Rivers born philanthropist and humanitarian, MC Tagwaye applauded Jack-Rich for being and exceptional team prayer, praying for God’s blessings and protection upon him.

He wrote:

_*Happy birthday Your Excellency, the

incoming � ��

You’re many things in this life, the ones that are so

obvious are:

You have a very good heart

– You take humanity very seriously

– You are a great teacher

– You are a great leader

– You are an exceptional team player.

– Inordinately intelligent

On this special day, May God keep you safe with long

life, protect you from the wickedness of the wicked,

increase your wisdom, understanding, and finally give

us a colossal victory insha Allah II6

We Mouuuuuuve*_

The oil tycoon who is loved across the country has in recent times received series of calls to join in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

It is not clear if he would join the race. However, some supporters have continued to erect campaign billboards bearing the name and image of Jack-Rich all over the country.

His Belemaoil Producing Limited is the first indigenous oil Exploration and Production Company in Nigeria to emerge from an oil Producing Community in the heart of Niger Delta.

As a philanthropist driven by his values to give back to the society, he has through his Foundation, awarded scholarships to hundreds of students, some of whom have graduated from schools in Canada, Ghana, Ukraine, UK, USA, Malaysia, Nigeria, North Cyprus, and the Philippines.

Today Jack-Rich and his Foundation have provided for his Community and other Communities the best portable drinking water, employing thousands of young Nigerians as ambassadors of wealth creation.

Jack-Rich studied Petroleum Production Technology in Panola College Cartage, (Texas) USA, Business Administration at the University of Wales, and Business Management at Usam University, with several Fellowship and Doctorate awards within and outside Nigeria.

