The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has announced that the national convention of the party will be held on February 26.

Buni revealed this Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a speech at the Progressives Women Congress held in Abuja.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/18/buni-confirms-apc-convention-date/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...