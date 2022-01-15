The national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet on Tuesday to discuss the convention of the party.

TheCable learnt that the decision of the caretaker committee to meet is coming on the heels of a meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

“Following Sunday’s scheduled meeting of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the party’s caretaker committee will meet on Tuesday, 18th January, 2022 on the convention,” a source said.

Last week, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, said the exact date of the convention planned for February will be announced after a meeting of the APC governors on Sunday.

“By Sunday, we will tell you when we’re doing the convention. We have taken a date already,” Lalong had said.

“We said we are going to do a convention in February and we are still working for the convention. As far as I’m concerned, except things change from another angle, we’re working for our convention in February.”

However, no date was communicated after the meeting.

In November, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed February 2022 for the APC to hold its convention.

“So, the governors, based on all these, suggested that the party and the president should graciously consider February and the president is favourably disposed to the suggestion,” Bagudu had said at the time.



https://www.thecable.ng/buni-led-panel-to-meet-on-tuesday-over-apc-convention/amp

Like this: Like Loading...