Burkina Faso: Nigeria Strongly Condemns Coup, Demands Return Of Civil Rule

@Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has received with grave concern, reports of a coup d’état in the Republic of Burkina Faso.

“Nigeria strongly condemns the overthrow of the democratically elected government of President Roch Marc Kabore and his detention.

“This unfortunate development not only subverts the constitutional order of the country, but also seeks to further destabilise the peace efforts in the ECOWAS sub-region.

“This unconstitutional change of Government is unacceptable. Nigeria, therefore, calls for the immediate release of President Marc Christian Kabore and other members of his government being detained, as well as an immediate return to the status quo ante.”



