Burkina Faso: UN, AU Demand Reinstatement Of Civil Rule As Military Seizes Power

The military in Burkina Faso says it has seized power and overthrown President Roch Kaboré.

The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who said both the Government and Parliament had been dissolved.

Mr Kaboré’s whereabouts are unclear, but the officer said that all those detained were in a secure location.

The coup comes a day after troops seized barracks, and gunshots were heard in the capital.

On Sunday, mutinying troops demanded the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight Islamist militants.

The army statement cited the worsening security situation and Mr Kaboré’s alleged inability to unite the nation as reasons for overthrowing him, AFP news agency reports.

The statement was issued in the name of a group not heard of previously, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR, its French acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore’s post today,” it said.



BBC

It’s officially a coup in #Burkina by the Patriotic Movement for the Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR in French), a group of soldiers who have taken power in response to what they say was President Kaboré’s incapacity to deal with the security crisis.

They say the operation to take over the state took place without bloodshed and without violence against those who they arrested who are being held with respect for their dignity.

MPSR also assures partners and friends of Burkina Faso that it will respect international commitments including respect for human rights and will consult with the population to develop a timeline for return to constitutional rule. #Burkina

Also claims that his marks a new hour/time for Burkina Faso and an opportunity to rebuild social cohesion.

Second declaration: MPSR suspends constitution, dissolves government, the national assembly, closes land and air borders at midnight and imposes a curfew between 21h-5h throughout the whole country — signed by head of MPSR Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba #BurkinaFaso



SOURCE

The African Union, UN & ECOWAS has called for the release and reinstatement of President Kabore and the military to return to the Barracks.

ECOWAS is following with great concern the development of the political and security in Burkina Faso characterized since Sunday January 23, 2022 by an attempt coup d’etat.

ECOWAS condemns this act of extreme gravity which cannot be tolerated in view of the

relevant regulatory provisions.

She holds the military responsible for the physical well-being of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

ECOWAS asks soldiers to return to the barracks, maintain posture republican and to favour dialogue with the authorities to solve the problems.



ECOWAS

The Secretary-General is following developments in

Burkina Faso with deep concern. He is particularly

worried about the whereabouts and safety of President

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, as well as the worsening

security situation, following the coup carried out on

January 23rd by sections of the armed forces.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns any attempt

to take over a government by the force of arms. He calls

on the coup leaders to lay down their arms and to ensure

the protection of the physical integrity of the President

and of the institutions of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to exercise

restraint and opt for dialogue. The United Nations

reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the

constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the

people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions

to the multifaceted challenges facing the country.



UN Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric

January 24, 2022, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with deep concern the very serious situation in Burkina Faso.

He strongly condemns the coup attempt against the democratically elected president.

He calls on the national army and the country’s security forces to strictly adhere to their republican vocation, namely the defense of the country’s internal and external security.

He calls on them to ensure the physical integrity of the President of the Republic as well as all the members of his Government.

It encourages the government and all civil and military actors to favor political dialogue as a means of solving the problems of Burkina Faso.

Already acting closely with ECOWAS, the President of the Commission declares that he is relentlessly pursuing the joint efforts with the regional organization for a rapid solution to this crisis.



African Union

We are greatly concerned about developments in #BurkinaFaso. We strongly condemn any attempts to take over the government through violent means and call on all actors to choose the path of dialogue.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Austria

