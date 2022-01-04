Earlier thread:

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has gifted an up-and-coming singer, Hyzah, a sum of $3000 (over N1.2m) after the latter grabbed his feet in a viral video.

Hyzah grabs Burna Boy’s feet; shows off cash gift from Burna Boy

The video which went viral on Monday showed Hyzah prostrating before the self-acclaimed African Giant, as he grabbed his feet and kissed them.

In another video posted by the newcomer, Hyzah was doing a musical freestyle in a studio, as Burna Boy nodded his head while listening to him.

Hyzah later revealed that Burna Boy gifted him $3000 after their meeting.

Appreciating the Grammy award-winning singer in a video, Hyzah revealed that Burna boy “blessed” him with $3000 as he showered prayers on the Ye crooner.

He captioned the video, “What a way to start a new year. I met the African Giant and got his blessings. More greatness Odogwu.”



https://punchng.com/burna-boy-gifts-3000-to-singer-hyzah-who-grabbed-his-feet-in-viral-video/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYRgah0MpDr/?utm_medium=copy_link

