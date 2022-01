Things are happening in Nigeria. Normally buying fuel at filling stations into jerrican is not new but buying into this setting and improvised keg will be strange to many.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QmxTPdkMa4..

This is actually dangerous.. Any spark like this or inflammable thing in the bus fit cause kasala o.

Source : Instablog

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZUu4pQrmzW/?utm_medium=copy_link

