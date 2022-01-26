“Caliphate Headquarters”: Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Terrorists In Gudumbali

Reports were rife on Monday that the leadership of the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), declared Gudumbali, a town in Borno State as its Manhaja Jundun Khilafah Wylaya West Africa (Caliphate headquarters).

https://www.nairaland.com/6953790/iswap-declares-gudumbali-caliphate-headquarters#109646014

BREAKING: Gallant Troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in conjunction with 19 Brigade Baga while on offensive clearance operations between Cross kauwa & Gudumbali in Borno State yesterday 25 Jan 2022 neutralised terrorists & destroyed the purported ISWAP Caliphate. Details Later

Additionally, in the early hours of today 26 January 2022, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State, destroyed and burnt identified BokoHaram/ISWAP Night Market at Gumsuri.



Nigerian Army

