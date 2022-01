Good evening good people of nairaland.

I will go straight to the point here.

I am well above 30 years (35 precisely). I have a friend in who works in a federal agency that has promised to help me. He asked for a certain amount though.

My credentials (waec O level and birth cert) all shows my age but he’s saying that’s not in any way a problem.

I need the advice of those who are in any of the federal ministries.

I have a B.sc and M.sc.

Kindly help a brother with sincere and genuine advice.

