Can A Man Give A Lady ₦400,000 Just Like That & Not Ask For Anything In Return?

What will you do if a man gives you 400k naira?

I had an experience today, I saw some girls jubilating that a man gave one of them 400k naira just like that. As a gift for her to support her education. After hearing their story of grand luck and achievement I began to ponder, looking at the climate of things happening in Nigeria and around the world I want to know is it possible for a man to give a girl 400,000 naira just like that and not ask for anything in return, not even a glass of water?

According to the story these ladies were narrating the girl that got the money met the man at a bus stop where she was standing waiting for a car and he gave her a lift in his jeep to the saloon, she said during the drive they began to talk and he was impressed with the conversation and her intelligence so he decided to support her education. That was how he collected her account number and transferred 400k.

Now this story to me is pretty unbelievable, I have many questions. I didn’t ask them cause I was busy doing my work and overhearing their gist.

First question is that, is it possible for a man to give a lady 400k just like that and ask for nothing in return? In fact, lacing the giveaway with advice on how she should focus on her education and not let men destroy her life. Is it possible that in this climate of rituals, fraud, crime and prostitution a man can give a lady 400k like that and not even think twice about it?

To me ooh! If it was my sister or relation, I would have insisted that the man come to our house in front of the whole family and give her the money. Why would a lady simply accept that kind of thing? and not even say come let me show my father and mother who gave me this money. Cause in the old days if strangers gave us money, we take the money plus the stranger to our parents. We show them everything. But it looks like nowadays this has become a normal Monday morning event.

I just held my mouth let it not be like I am insulting them or abusing this “favour from God” that they have received from a kind stranger.

I believe if anybody wants to give anybody money be it a boy or girl, man or woman. From the bottom of their hearts then they should take it to the person’s house at the front of the family and friends and present it.

Somethings sound too good to be true.

