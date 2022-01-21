Can A Muslim Woman Marry A Non-Muslim Man?

We know it is permissible for a Muslim man to marry a non-Muslim woman if she is Christian or Jewish, while it is not permissible for him to marry a non-Muslim woman who follows any religion other than these two.

But can a Muslim woman marry a Christian or Jewish man? This thread clears this.

It is not permissible for a Muslim woman to marry a non-Muslim man from any other religion, whether from among the Jews or Christians, or any other kafir religion. It is not permissible for her to marry a Jew, a Christian , a Magian, a communist, an idol-worshipper, etc.

Evidence for the prohibition of marrying a non-Muslim man

The evidence for that is the verse in which Allah says (interpretation of the meaning):

“And give not (your daughters) in marriage to Al-Mushrikun till they believe (in Allah Alone) and verily, a believing slave is better than a (free) Mushrik (idolater), even though he pleases you. Those (Al-Mushrikun) invite you to the Fire, but Allah invites (you) to Paradise and forgiveness by His Leave, and makes His Ayat (proofs, evidences, verses, lessons, signs, revelations, etc.) clear to mankind that they may remember.” [al-Baqarah 2:221]

Imam al-Tabari said:

“What is said concerning the interpretation of the words “And give not (your daughters) in marriage to Al-Mushrikun till they believe (in Allah Alone) and verily, a believing slave is better than a (free) Mushrik (idolater), even though he pleases you” is that what Allah meant by that is that Allah has forbidden the believing women from marrying a mushrik, no matter what kind of shirk he believes in. So, O believers, do not give your daughters in marriage to them, for that is forbidden to you. For you to give them in marriage to a believing slave who believes in Allah and His Messenger and that which he brought from Allah is better for you than to give them in marriage to a free mushrik even if he is of noble descent and honourable origins, even if you like his descent and background…

It was narrated that Qatadah and al-Zuhri said, concerning the phrase “And give not (your daughters) in marriage to Al-Mushrikun”, It is not permissible for you to give them in marriage to a Jew or a Christian or a mushrik who is not a follower of your religion.” (Tafsir al-Qurtubi, 2/379)

And Allah knows best.



https://islamqa.info/en/answers/21380/can-a-muslim-woman-marry-a-non-muslim-man

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...