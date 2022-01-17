Can I Survive On CFA 90,000 Teaching Job In Cote D’Ivoire?

Good day Nlers?

I have a teaching job which pays 30k monthly for now. I am not paying for an accommodation as I have a free accommodation presently.

I got a contact who connected me to a proprietor in cote d’ivoire who needs teachers. He said the pay will be 90,000cfa monthly. He offers to allow me stay in the school residence for a period of 6 months till I find my own residence.

I want to know if 90kcfa will be enough to live comfortably in cote d’ivoire after paying for house rent which I inquired is paid monthly and can be as high as 30k-50cfa monthly.

Will this be a better move than the 30k job I have presently?

How much is 90kcfa in naira?

Kindly advise.

Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...