Can I Survive On CFA 90,000 Teaching Job In Cote D’Ivoire?

Good day Nlers?
I have a teaching job which pays 30k monthly for now. I am not paying for an accommodation as I have a free accommodation presently.
I got a contact who connected me to a proprietor in cote d’ivoire who needs teachers. He said the pay will be 90,000cfa monthly. He offers to allow me stay in the school residence for a period of 6 months till I find my own residence.
I want to know if 90kcfa will be enough to live comfortably in cote d’ivoire after paying for house rent which I inquired is paid monthly and can be as high as 30k-50cfa monthly.
Will this be a better move than the 30k job I have presently?
How much is 90kcfa in naira?
Kindly advise.
Thanks.