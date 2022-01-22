Can Someone Travel To America Without Having Any Family Or Friends Over There?

Can one travel to America without having any family or friends over there?

Good evening nairalanders, I’m seeking for y’all knowledge based on traveling overseas

I’m 26 years of age,I have ND certificate in Health Information Management and I willing to travel out of the country,it has been my dream to live in America but the issue is I neither have a family nor friends over there

Pls if any of you have any idea,I will be glad if y’all can enlighten me more about the procedure if it’s possible to travel without having any relative or friends abroad.

Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...