I’ve attempted several times to finish one pack, but I ended up having at least a 1/4th as leftover. No matter how well it was prepared, it’s tough and sometimes boring to consume a full pack of spaghetti.

Maybe with external inducements like az, it’s possible.

Have you ever in a sitting consumed a full pack of Spaghetti?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...