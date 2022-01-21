Career Dilemma: Getting A Skill Vs LLB

Good afternoon our Nairaland sages.

I will make this as brief as possible, but will try as much as I can to express myself in all seriousness.

I am a young guy (20 years of age) who passed out from secondary school not quite long ago. I have been very, very passionate about having a great career that would translate to a stable future. I have a lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer cum getting an LLB. I think I will do greatly in the field, because it has been confirmed to me that I have great logical and speaking skills. Academically, I know I am doing greatly.

Now this is where the problem lies:

Given that a lot of graduates, lawyers included, are roaming the streets of Nigeria seeking for job, and never having to get one, or would resort to working for a meagre pay, I do not know how well I would thrive as a lawyer. I dread ending up a failure in life, and I am very doubtful if I would have anything that these smart and bubbling graduates do not have to put me above them. I am ready to walk on thorns to leave Law school with a first class, if it would give me an edge, but then again, what about my predecessors? How well are they doing financially despite their first class?

On the other, I have a natural gift of being able to do just about anything that can be done with hands: Fixing things (generators, electronic appliances even without a formal training), drawing like a pro, cooking , playing musical instruments, singing, mason, woodwork and shoe repairing. Just mention it. I haven’t been trained to do these, but I do them anyway. Fictional writing too (poems and stories).

This is where I direly need your advice and suggestions:

1. Do you suggest I go on to study Law?

2. Do you suggest I learn a skill instead?

3. Should this skill be handwork or soft skill?

4. What profitable skill do you advise that I learn?

There are father-like and mother-like personalities on here, so I believe I will get the best advice. God bless you even as you drop your candid advice.

