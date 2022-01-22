‘Carry Water Pour Me Bebe’: BBNaija’s Laycon Goes Shirtless In New Photoshoot

Big Brother Naija season five winner Laycon on Friday shared a photo of himself posing shirtless, Igbere TV reports.

The singer shared the photo with the caption: “Carry Water Pour me, Babe.”

In January 2021, the 27-year-old was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Akeweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom in Ogun State.

The reality star received the title from the Onipokia of Ipokia Oba Yisa Olaniyan at the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CY_dd6loGLS/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...