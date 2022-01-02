Catholic Bishop Of Ilorin Diocese Dies On New Year’s Day

Breaking: Catholic Bishop dies on New year’s day, 2022

It is with deep faith in the resurrection and with with heavy heart that the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Kwara State Nigeria announces the death of their beloved Bishop, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore . He passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours of 1st. January 2022. He was 60 years old.

According to a statement signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Rev Fr Daniel Iletogbe, “We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace. We ask Mary, Mother of God to intercede for him and grant him a place amongst the angels and saints in the heavenly Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, he said arrangements are incomplete at this time. “We will send them out as soon as we have them finalized.”

Eternal rest grant unto him, 0 Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.



https://www.facebook.com/1859131517637284/posts/2988307381386353/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...