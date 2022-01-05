Celebrity Photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi Recreates Old Family Portrait (Photos)

Celebrity photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi has recreated an old portrait of his family, rocking matching outfits, Igbere TV reports.

The 52-year-old shared the before-and-after look on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Out with the old, in with the new, may you be happy the whole year through. Happy new year from the Amadi-Obis!” he wrote.

Kelechi shared another photo of his family dressed in all black, wishing his friends and fans a happy New Year.

“Wishing you and yours health and prosperity in the new year,” he wrote.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi has photographed several other celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Sola Sobowale, Stephanie Linus, Kaffy, Iyabo Ojo, Maria Chike, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, AY, Bisola, Williams Uchemba and others.

In 2016, during a photoshoot for hip hop artist Jidenna on Broad Street, Lagos, the photographer discovered Bukola, who was selling pillows on the streets of Lagos.

He immediately showed interest in her as a potential model and scheduled a shoot in his studio. The result was a series of stunning photographs that went viral around Nigeria, turning the former pillow seller into an overnight success in modelling.

Kelechi is married to Julia Amadi-Obi.

The couple has four children together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYTo4zFgXLw/?utm_medium=copy_link

